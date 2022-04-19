Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at Scotiabank

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENB. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.36.

TSE ENB traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,073,321. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$45.76 and a 52-week high of C$58.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$56.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$118.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.39.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.2300001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total transaction of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256 over the last ninety days.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

