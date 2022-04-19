Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.19.

EXK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 1,084,258 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 542.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 144,516 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 141,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,519. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $948.05 million, a P/E ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

