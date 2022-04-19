Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Director Bradford Cooke Sells 20,000 Shares

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) Director Bradford Cooke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total value of C$140,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,764,282.24.

Shares of TSE EDR traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.64. 180,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.84. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.28 and a twelve month high of C$9.32.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.51.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.