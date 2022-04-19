Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EDR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Nicholas Gordon Shakesby sold 51,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.35, for a total transaction of C$326,093.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,350 shares in the company, valued at C$326,093.04. Also, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 36,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.06, for a total transaction of C$256,066.20. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,120 shares of company stock worth $881,388.

TSE:EDR traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.66. The stock had a trading volume of 243,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,620. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.28 and a 12 month high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.