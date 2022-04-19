Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €19.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €19.50 ($20.97) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.75) price target on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.48 ($17.72).

EPA ENGI opened at €11.65 ($12.53) on Tuesday. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($13.08) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($16.30). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €12.45 and a 200-day moving average of €12.72.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

