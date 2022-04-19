Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.76 ($16.95).

ENI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($15.05) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($17.74) price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($16.02) price objective on ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($15.86) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($19.89) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

ENI stock opened at €14.19 ($15.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. ENI has a 12 month low of €9.38 ($10.09) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($15.92). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €13.43 and its 200-day moving average is €12.80.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

