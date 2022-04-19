EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Credit Suisse Group

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $6.50 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 252.56 and a beta of 2.99. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $10.47.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.