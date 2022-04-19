Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Enphase Energy has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $190.03 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.99.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

