EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $301.75 Million

Equities analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) to post sales of $301.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.30 million and the highest is $302.20 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $279.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

NPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.88. EnPro Industries has a 12-month low of $79.80 and a 12-month high of $117.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $11,876,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

