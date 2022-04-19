Entegris (ENTG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Entegris to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Entegris has set its Q1 guidance at $0.96-1.01 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Entegris to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $112.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris has a 1-year low of $101.16 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

In other news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Entegris by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 564.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 529,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,352,000 after acquiring an additional 449,662 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.