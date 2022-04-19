Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

EGLX opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $295.47 million and a PE ratio of -6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 70,806 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.