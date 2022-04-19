Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
A number of research firms have recently commented on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
EGLX opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $295.47 million and a PE ratio of -6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.88.
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.
