Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Update

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERLFF opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. Entrée Resources has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $178.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.