Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Update

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ERLFF opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73. Entrée Resources has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $178.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.34.
Entrée Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entrée Resources (ERLFF)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.