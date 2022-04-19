Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVA. Truist Financial started coverage on Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enviva in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Enviva alerts:

Enviva stock opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.61 and a beta of 1.07. Enviva has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $89.42.

In other Enviva news, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Riverstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after buying an additional 14,211,548 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,971,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enviva by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after buying an additional 107,015 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at $6,934,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,894,000.

About Enviva (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.