EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $239.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EPAM’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as majority of its delivery centers are located in Central and Eastern Europe which is currently prone to a massive geopolitical risk due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The company’s largest delivery centers are located in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. Therefore, the ongoing war has massively disrupted the company’s overall business operations and therefore, will hurt its revenues and profitability in the near-term. Moreover, competition from companies like Accenture and Infosys is a constant pressure. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, EPAM is benefiting from ongoing digital transformation and continued focus on customer engagement and product development. Acquisitions and partnerships are also aiding top-line growth.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.00.

NYSE EPAM opened at $281.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,763,000 after buying an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after buying an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,651,000 after buying an additional 163,752 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

