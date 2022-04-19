EQT (NYSE:EQT) vs. TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Financial Analysis

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) and EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 26.61% -5.90% -1.45% EQT N/A 3.37% 1.48%

This is a summary of current ratings for TETRA Technologies and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A EQT 0 0 13 0 3.00

EQT has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.98%. Given EQT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than TETRA Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TETRA Technologies and EQT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $388.27 million 1.44 $103.33 million $0.82 5.34 EQT $3.06 billion 5.58 -$1.16 billion ($4.36) -10.44

TETRA Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EQT. EQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TETRA Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EQT beats TETRA Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

