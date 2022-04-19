Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

EFX opened at $212.90 on Tuesday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $188.50 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.30.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

