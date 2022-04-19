Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Update

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
A number of analysts recently commented on EFX shares. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.42.
In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Equifax stock opened at $212.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Equifax has a one year low of $188.50 and a one year high of $300.11.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.
About Equifax (Get Rating)
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equifax (EFX)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.