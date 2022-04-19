Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Short Interest Update

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on EFX shares. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.42.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax stock opened at $212.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Equifax has a one year low of $188.50 and a one year high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

