Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

EQX traded down C$0.26 on Tuesday, hitting C$10.84. 211,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.16. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.06.

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$480.60 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

