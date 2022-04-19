Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$12.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQX. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

Shares of EQX stock traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Doug Reddy bought 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.44 per share, with a total value of C$197,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,123,060.56. Also, Director Gregory Smith sold 23,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$249,685.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,423,950.36.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

