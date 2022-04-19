Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$12.25 at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

EQX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. 36,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,855. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 41,757 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 108,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

