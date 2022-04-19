Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.84 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTO. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.80.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.14. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$603,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,243,669.41. Also, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total value of C$38,730.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,818,184.58. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,660 shares of company stock worth $2,865,624.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

