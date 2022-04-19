Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 18th (AXTA, BKD, CNTA, CRTX, DH, EXPE, INFY, LAKE, MITK, PAGP)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 18th:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

