Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 19th (ABG, ACST, ADPT, AHH, AME, AVDX, TEF, TIIAY, TMP, TRTN)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 19th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Get Asbury Automotive Group Inc alerts:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $134.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on acquisition benefits. The Magnetrol International, and Crank Software buyouts are driving growth in the Electronic Instruments segment. Benefits from Pacific Design Technologies acquisition continues to aid the Electromechanical segment. Further, rising demand for precision motion control solutions remains a tailwind for the Electromechanical segment. Notably, AMETEK’s proper execution of the four core growth strategies — operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and acquisitions, remains a positive. Further, the AMETEK Growth Model continues to contribute well. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain headwinds. Further, high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy are risks.”

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX). They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Telecom Italia Group is engaged principally in the communication sector that operates mainly in Europe, the Mediterranean Basin and South America. This includes telephone and data services on fixed lines (for final retail customers and wholesale providers), the development of fiber optic networks for wholesale customers, BroadBand services, Internet services, domestic and international mobile telecommunications (especially in Brazil), and the television sector using both analog and digital terrestrial technology. The Group also operates businesses in the office products sector. “

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “We are impressed with Triton's efforts to reward shareholders via dividends and buybacks. Last October, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 14%. During the fourth quarter of 2021, Triton repurchased 1.1 million shares and an additional 0.7 million shares through Feb 11, 2022. Strong trade volumes and container demand is driving the company’s top line, mainly due to which its shares have outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, rise in administrative expenses (up 10.9% year over year in 2021) is limiting the company’s bottom-line growth. Escalated total debt-total equity ratio is an added concern for the company. Triton's first-quarter performance is likely to reflect some seasonal softness with regard to dry containers. Coronavirus-related woes continue to dent the company's operations.”

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.