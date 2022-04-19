Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 19th (AG, CBOX, D4T4, EMN, EMX, FR, JTC, KNOS, PZC, SXS)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 19th:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.53) price target on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its peer perform rating reissued by analysts at Wolfe Research. Wolfe Research currently has a $114.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 945 ($12.30) price target on the stock.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Velocys (LON:VLS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

