Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 19th (AG, CBOX, D4T4, EMN, EMX, FR, JTC, KNOS, PZC, SXS)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 19th:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.53) price target on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its peer perform rating reissued by analysts at Wolfe Research. Wolfe Research currently has a $114.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 945 ($12.30) price target on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Velocys (LON:VLS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

