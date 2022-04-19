Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 114.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

