Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ELS stock opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.56. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 114.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ELS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

