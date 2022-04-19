Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-$2.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.71. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.680-$2.780 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.65. The company had a trading volume of 776,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,557. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

