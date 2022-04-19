Equity Residential (EQR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equity Residential to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.98 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.16 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,149,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,071,000 after purchasing an additional 63,027 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Equity Residential by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 654,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,263,000 after purchasing an additional 180,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 641,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,866 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

