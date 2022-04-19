Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Update

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 964,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.93. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $14.39.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

