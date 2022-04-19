ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of GWH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. 9,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,092. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02. ESS Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the third quarter worth $8,778,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth $18,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

