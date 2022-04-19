ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GWH. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

ESS Tech stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. ESS Tech has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 18.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

