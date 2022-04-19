ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ: ESSA):

4/19/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – ESSA Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ESSA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 36 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.87. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $178.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.39.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 111,655 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 63,250 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

