ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.87. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $178.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.39.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

