Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WTRG. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

