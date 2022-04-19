Essentra plc (ESNT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on June 1st

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Essentra’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ESNT stock opened at GBX 325 ($4.23) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 310.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 311.40. The company has a market cap of £980.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30. Essentra has a twelve month low of GBX 250 ($3.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 366 ($4.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Essentra from GBX 360 ($4.68) to GBX 370 ($4.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

