Essex Property Trust (ESS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Essex Property Trust has set its FY22 guidance at $13.46-$13.94 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:ESS opened at $343.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $278.30 and a fifty-two week high of $359.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.27.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.