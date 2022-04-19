Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.50.

ETTYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 277 to SEK 231 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 352 to SEK 295 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF remained flat at $$25.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Essity AB has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.