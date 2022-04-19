Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $380.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.14.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $264.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998. 12.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 156.4% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

