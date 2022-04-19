Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.37.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day moving average of $189.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,969,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Etsy by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter worth about $133,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Etsy by 21.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 19.6% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

