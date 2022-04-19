Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. Euro Tech has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.34% of Euro Tech worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.