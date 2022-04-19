Eurocell plc (ECEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Eurocell’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ECEL opened at GBX 225 ($2.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £251.94 million and a PE ratio of 11.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 242.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. Eurocell has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.60) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.77).

Several brokerages recently commented on ECEL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.55) price target on shares of Eurocell in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.29) target price on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

