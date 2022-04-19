Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) to announce $718.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $704.56 million to $732.10 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $652.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $811.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on EEFT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

EEFT stock opened at $131.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $96.30 and a 1 year high of $159.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 92.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 41,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

