Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

EUXTF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUXTF traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.14 and a 200 day moving average of $100.26. Euronext has a twelve month low of $84.46 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

