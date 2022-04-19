Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a P/E ratio of -156.00 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

