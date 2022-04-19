Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Evergy by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,032,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Evergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,271,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,407 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,824,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,674,000 after acquiring an additional 484,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.