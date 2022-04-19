EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

EVTC traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,161. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,177,725.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,858.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $1,782,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

