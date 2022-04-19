Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.02. 153,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $236.50 million, a PE ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolution Petroleum news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $26,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 114,433 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $110,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 7.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $1,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

