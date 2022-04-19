Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($35.48) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EVT. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($46.24) price objective on Evotec in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on Evotec in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($50.54) price objective on Evotec in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($46.24) price objective on Evotec in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Evotec alerts:

Shares of EVT stock opened at €25.40 ($27.31) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.48. Evotec has a 1 year low of €23.26 ($25.01) and a 1 year high of €45.83 ($49.28). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 16.98.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.