Exact Sciences (EXAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Exact Sciences to post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the quarter. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.94 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 303,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Exact Sciences by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.