Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

XGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Exagen by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 658,553 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 467,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exagen by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 266,001 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,487,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,700,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $99.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.73. Exagen has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 55.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

